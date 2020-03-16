Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMN. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

EMN opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

