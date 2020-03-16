Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $42,510,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

