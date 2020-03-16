Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) Increased by Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

PVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TSE:PVG opened at C$7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.55. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.78.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

