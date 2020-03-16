Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SAIL opened at $17.67 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

