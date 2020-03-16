Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $19.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 218,231 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

