Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanger Inc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanger in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hanger stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. Hanger has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hanger by 1,364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

