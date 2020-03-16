Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Cut by Piper Sandler

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanover Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

