Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ServiceNow Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $287.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.74. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $547,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $316,702,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total transaction of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,104 shares of company stock valued at $30,796,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

