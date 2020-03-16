QAD (QADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QAD stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.84 million, a PE ratio of 437.25 and a beta of 0.97. QAD has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $154,290.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,304,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,403,321.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $203,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares in the company, valued at $219,610,682.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock worth $1,983,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

