QAD (QADB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ QADB opened at $24.90 on Monday. QAD has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get QAD alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.