Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

