Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 146.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $5.67 on Monday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.86.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.46%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

RTLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

