Raymond James Analysts Give Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) a C$16.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday.

ALS opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. The company has a market cap of $357.89 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,515 shares in the company, valued at C$806,028.76. Also, Senior Officer Chad Wells bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,308.80. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,650 shares of company stock worth $140,282.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

