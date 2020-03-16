Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) a C$45.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.00.

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 3,300 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,747.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,605,956.46.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

