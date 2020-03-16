Raymond James Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTE. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.20.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.86 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.63. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.13.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

