RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of RealReal worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,252. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $755.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

