Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apollo Investment (AINV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

2/5/2020 – Apollo Investment was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Apollo Investment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of AINV opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $718.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

