Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE: CHE.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/13/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/26/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00.
  • 1/29/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2020 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.36. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,136.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,784.52.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

