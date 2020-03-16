Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $4,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

