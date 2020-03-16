Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY):

3/13/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.15 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.25.

3/12/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$1.75.

3/6/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00.

2/21/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PEY stock opened at C$1.10 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$7.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

