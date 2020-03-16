Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON: AML):

3/16/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/28/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/19/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/16/2020 – Aston Martin Lagonda Global had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

AML stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. The firm has a market cap of $469.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,194.80 ($15.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 387.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 475.86.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

