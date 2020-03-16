Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boralex (BLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boralex (TSE: BLX):

3/13/2020 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

3/2/2020 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

2/13/2020 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$25.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

