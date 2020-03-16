ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,882,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.