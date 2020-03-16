Reviewing Innate Pharma (IPHA) & The Competition

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innate Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million N/A -14.12 Innate Pharma Competitors $774.92 million $144.03 million 3.85

Innate Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Innate Pharma Competitors -4,592.31% -122.04% -37.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Innate Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innate Pharma Competitors 1283 3800 7689 351 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Innate Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Innate Pharma rivals beat Innate Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. It also provides IPH5201, an anti-CD39 antibody and IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology. In addition, the company offers IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager that is used to create novel molecular formats to kill tumor cells through NKp46. Further, it provides Lumoxiti, a commercial-stage oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

