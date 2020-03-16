Reviewing Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) and Its Competitors

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twin River Worldwide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 624 2277 2849 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.44%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 62.23%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 50.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.52% -25.42% 3.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 9.14 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $291.06 million 20.02

Twin River Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

