Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

TSE:RBA opened at C$48.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$42.64 and a 1 year high of C$58.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.77. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

