Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RST. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

RST opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Rosetta Stone has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.11.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RST. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

