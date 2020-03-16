Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €240.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €243.16 ($282.75).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a one year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

