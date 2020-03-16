Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.44.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$38.60 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$35.27 and a 1 year high of C$46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.46.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

