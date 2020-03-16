Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.64

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,506.30 ($32.97).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,130.60 ($14.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,862.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,173.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.