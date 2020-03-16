Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.64

Press coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has trended very negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -3.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,634.33 ($34.65).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,083.80 ($14.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,861.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

