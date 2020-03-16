Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Purchases C$148,900.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.89 per share, with a total value of C$148,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,105,520.45.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Brian Robie Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total transaction of C$91,320.00.

TSE RUS opened at C$15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Russel Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$14.06 and a 1 year high of C$24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $964.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

