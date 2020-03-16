Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,417 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $3.88 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.25 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

