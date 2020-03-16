Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

