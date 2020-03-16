SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1 year low of $100.23 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

