Saputo (TSE:SAP) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Saputo’s score:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.80.

SAP stock opened at C$33.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$46.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

