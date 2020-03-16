Scotiabank Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$13.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.98. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $357.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,515 shares in the company, valued at C$806,028.76. Also, Senior Officer Chad Wells bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,308.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,650 shares of company stock worth $140,282.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.