Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA upped their target price on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEA from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SEA stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62. SEA has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SEA by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,705 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $40,691,000 after buying an additional 406,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $21,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $191,286,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.