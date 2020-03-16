Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.44) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.40). Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Second Sight Medical Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

