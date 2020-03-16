Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,839 ($116.27).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 5,099.94 ($67.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,573.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,293.29.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

