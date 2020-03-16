Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Declines By 5.9%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $293.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.01.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. American Public Education’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Public Education by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.