Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Grows By 12.6%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 456,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 278,403 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $335.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

