Short Interest in Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) Declines By 9.3%

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:APM opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aptorum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

