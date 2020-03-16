Short Interest in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Grows By 16.5%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 867,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth $4,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ENI by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

E opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ENI has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on E. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.