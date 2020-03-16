Short Interest in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rises By 6.4%

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $14.70 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $3,491,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $9,851,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $15,850,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

