Short Interest in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Grows By 6.3%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $470.98 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $432.57 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $572.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

