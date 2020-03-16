Short Interest in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Increases By 6.6%

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE RYI opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.12. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,028. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

