SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$14.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Pi Financial set a C$14.25 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

