Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,270 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $69.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.