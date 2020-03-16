Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given $31.80 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sitime stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 million and a P/E ratio of -32.43.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

